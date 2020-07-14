Scaling Regional Forest Conservation Through Place-Based Approaches

Step 1: Do you know the sub-national jurisdictions from which you source deforestation-risk commodities?

Deforestation-risk commodities include beef, soy, palm oil, pulp & paper, and cocoa.If you already know the origin states/provinces of the commodities you purchase, move on to step 2.If you know commodity origin only to the country level, or if you do not know country of origin, this section ranks global source regions for each commodity to help companies understand the subnational jurisdictions from which they are likely to be sourcing.Below you will find two maps and tables for each commodity, provided by The Sustainability Consortium.If you know that this commodity isinto the products you buy or sell, look at the first map and table. The map displays a heatmap of subnational jurisdictions with highest volumes which are likely traded to the United States. Lighter green shading indicates higher volumes. You can assume that your supply originates from the jurisdictions with the highest volume that is supplied to the U.S. The associated table lists these jurisdictions for ease of reference.If this commodity isinto the products you buy or sell,, look at the second map and table. The map displays a heatmap of volumes traded globally, broken out at the subnational level, and does not account for country of manufacture. Lighter green shading indicates higher volumes. You can assume your supply originates from the jurisdictions with the highest volumes. The associated table lists these jurisdictions for ease of reference.Clickfor an explanation of the methodology behind these maps.While this is not a perfect picture of your specific sourcing, it is a helpful starting place if you do not know the origin of your goods.Note: If you know the country of manufacture and the country is not the United States,can use this information to adjust these maps to display a more accurate representation of the subnational jurisdictions from which the commodities you source are most likely to originate.Use these maps and tables if the products you purchase are manufactured/packaged in the U.S.Use these maps and tables if the products you purchase are not manufactured/packaged in the U.S. or if you do not know the country of manufacture.