2020 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting

As a result of the public health impact from the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19), the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting set for Wednesday, June 3, 2020, will be conducted by a virtual meeting only. Shareholders will be able to attend the meeting online beginning at 10:30 a.m. CDT. There will not be a physical location for the annual meeting.

The meeting will focus on shareholder voting on formal business and proxy proposals.

The record date for shareholders entitled to vote at the virtual meeting is April 9, 2020. Shares may be voted before or during the meeting online at www.proxyvote.com, by calling 1-800-690-6903, by mailing a completed proxy card or by mobile device by scanning the QR code on the proxy card or notice of internet availability. Shareholders may also vote online during the virtual meeting at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/WMT2020 on June 3. The public will also be able to listen to the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting, without the option to vote, through a link on the company’s website.