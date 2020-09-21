People in Supply Chains

Walmart is prioritizing efforts to enhance sustainability of product supply chains, with a focus on social issues such as forced labor and worker safety, while promoting gender equity and inclusive economic opportunity. In addition, we have set aspirations around advancing responsible recruitment.

These issues often intersect with each other and with environmental issues. Because of the complexity of global supply chains and the systemic nature of issues such as climate change or forced labor, lasting improvement requires collaboration. No one organization can single-handedly transform supply chain systems, and progress depends on the engagement of suppliers, NGOs, consumers, governments and other stakeholders.

To find out more about our initiatives and actions suppliers can take to help strengthen worker dignity and support sustainable livelihoods in product supply chains, check out the Worker Dignity and Safety page.