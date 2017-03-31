The adoption of best-in-class agricultural practices, including precision agriculture and feed optimization, can help reduce farmer input costs, improve water quality and reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions all over the world. For example, with almost 92 million cattle, 71 million swine and millions of acres of farmland in the U.S. alone, there is an important opportunity to scale solutions in agriculture.

By pursuing best practices in areas such as manure management, enteric emissions, feed inputs, and other activities in animal agriculture along with fertilizer optimization in crop production, we estimate there is a potential to reduce 300 million metric tons (MMT) of GHG emissions by 2030; while at the same time reducing waste and improving yield.

Resources

How to Join

To join the Agriculture pillar of Project Gigaton, your company should commit to reduce emissions at the farm level. Examples of areas you could target include: fertilizer optimization in fields or adoption of animal agriculture best practices to reduce enteric and manure emissions, optimize feed production and improve soil health.

For example, you could submit a goal to:

- Kellogg Company: By 2025, support 500,000 farmers, focusing on Climate Smart Agriculture to improve livelihoods. Continue to help agricultural suppliers, millers and farmers to:

Adapt and be resilient to climate change.

Optimize use of fertilizer inputs.

Estimate GHG emissions and measure continuous improvement.

Optimize water use and enhance watershed quality.

Improve soil health.

- PepsiCo: By 2025, work to expand Sustainable Farming Initiative (SFI) across approximately seven million acres to increase environmentally responsible agricultural practices, improve crop yields and growers’ livelihoods, and advance respect for workers’ fundamental human rights. The expanded SFI includes action in crops that collectively represent approximately 75 percent of PepsiCo’s current agricultural-based spend.

The above goals are illustrative examples only and by no means the only goal style that could be submitted as part of Project Gigaton – you’ll need to determine the scope, timeline and type of goal that makes sense for your company and products. Formal, specific goals lead to substantially better returns and are an important part of being eligible to be recognized by Walmart; so, when setting a new goal, make sure it’s SMART. SMART goals are:

Specific – what’s your impact area?

Measurable – can you measure progress?

Achievable – is this a reasonable goal?

Relevant – does this fit into your strategy?

Time limited – by when?

After joining Project Gigaton, you’ll be asked to report on your progress annually so the impact can be recognized and attributed toward the Project Gigaton target.

Fertilizer

Practical guidance for setting a row crop target Project Gigaton Calculators



The adoption of best-in-class agricultural practices can help lower greenhouse gas emissions. One of the best ways to do this for row crops is to set a fertilizer optimization commitment. Your goal may be to improve nutrient management through benchmarking or to work with a highly trained professional on practical ways to fine tune your application processes. Below are examples of the types of programs and practices - from the most basic to the most advanced - that you can build and implement in your supply chain.

Fertilizer Efficiency programs and practices grouped by expected GHG savings Low GHG



Medium GHG



High GHG



• Data collection tool that helps benchmark current practices



• Rate recommendation based on model optimizing fertilizer cost and crop yield



• Land-grant university rate recommendation



• Reduced tillage including conservation tillage and no-till



• Non-nitrogen fixing cover crops



• Combination of tools or farmer surveys with sufficient data showing nutrient use efficiency improvement of less than 10%



• Precision agriculture calibrated to optimize yield



• Mid- to late-season application informed by nitrogen-loss monitoring using real-time weather data



• Optical sensors with nutrient use efficiency improvement lower than 20% or unknown



• Nutrient/Soil management based on soil mapping



• High efficiency/sub-surface drip fertigation



• Crop rotation or cover crop with nitrogen fixing crops such as soy, alfalfa, legumes, etc. (can list all)



• Working with an agronomist to evaluate and improve nutrient use efficiency



• Combination of tools, programs, or farmer surveys with sufficient data showing nutrient use efficiency improvement of 10-20%



• Overall rate recommendations optimized using real-time weather data



• Use of a nitrification inhibitor



• Optical sensors showing nutrient use efficiency improvement of more than 20%



• Combination of tools, programs, or farmer surveys with sufficient data showing nutrient use efficiency improvements of more than 20%

As you consider your goal, make sure to check out the, which may help you identify potential goal areas in each pillar and estimate the emissions impact of your work.The adoption of best-in-class agricultural practices can help lower greenhouse gas emissions. One of the best ways to do this for row crops is to set a fertilizer optimization commitment. Your goal may be to improve nutrient management through benchmarking or to work with a highly trained professional on practical ways to fine tune your application processes. Below are examples of the types of programs and practices - from the most basic to the most advanced - that you can build and implement in your supply chain.

How will you calculate and report emissions saved each year? you’ve achieved in the reporting year. There are three options for submitting data to Project Gigaton reporting:



Option 1: For companies that need help calculating the greenhouse gas impact of their initiatives, let the Project Gigaton Calculators



Option 2: If your company already reports to the CDP Climate Change Questionnaire Project Gigaton account



Option 3: For companies that do not use the Project Gigaton Calculators or report their emissions reductions to the CDP Climate Change Questionnaire Each year, you’ll be asked to submit data points to Walmart based on the Project Gigaton pillars you’ve joined (Energy, Waste, Agriculture, etc.). For every pillar you report to, you’ll be asked to submit the impact of improvementsin the reporting year. There are three options for submitting data to Project Gigaton reporting:: For companies that need help calculating the greenhouse gas impact of their initiatives, let thehelp! These calculators are available to help you report your progress during the annual Project Gigaton reporting period. They may also help you identify and estimate the emissions impact of future Project Gigaton goals.: If your company already reports to theeach year, your disclosure can be leveraged to report emissions reductions to Project Gigaton. To report to Project Gigaton using your CDP disclosure, you must grant permission through your company’sfor Walmart to use your CDP data and all CC4.3b fields must be completed in your CDP disclosure.: For companies that do not use the Project Gigaton Calculators or report their emissions reductions to theeach year, you can still report your already calculated aggregate greenhouse gas emissions reductions to Project Gigaton.

Animal Agriculture

Practical guidance for setting an animal agriculture target Project Gigaton Calculators



When it comes to setting an animal agriculture goal, there are many approaches to achieve emissions reductions and the solution is dependent on the type of animal. You may find the below templates helpful in setting an animal agriculture goal:

As you consider your goal, make sure to check out the, which may help you identify potential goal areas in each pillar and estimate the emissions impact of your work.When it comes to setting an animal agriculture goal, there are many approaches to achieve emissions reductions and the solution is dependent on the type of animal. You may find the below templates helpful in setting an animal agriculture goal:

How will you calculate and report emissions saved each year? you’ve achieved in the reporting year. There are three options for submitting data to Project Gigaton reporting:



Option 1: For companies that need help calculating the greenhouse gas impact of their initiatives, let the Project Gigaton Calculators



Option 2: If your company already reports to the CDP Climate Change Questionnaire Project Gigaton account



Option 3: For companies that do not use the Project Gigaton Calculators or report their emissions reductions to the CDP Climate Change Questionnaire Each year, you’ll be asked to submit data points to Walmart based on the Project Gigaton pillars you’ve joined (Energy, Waste, Agriculture, etc.). For every pillar you report to, you’ll be asked to submit the impact of improvementsin the reporting year. There are three options for submitting data to Project Gigaton reporting:: For companies that need help calculating the greenhouse gas impact of their initiatives, let thehelp! These calculators are available to help you report your progress during the annual Project Gigaton reporting period. They may also help you identify and estimate the emissions impact of future Project Gigaton goals.: If your company already reports to theeach year, your disclosure can be leveraged to report emissions reductions to Project Gigaton. To report to Project Gigaton using your CDP disclosure, you must grant permission through your company’sfor Walmart to use your CDP data and all CC4.3b fields must be completed in your CDP disclosure.: For companies that do not use the Project Gigaton Calculators or report their emissions reductions to theeach year, you can still report your already calculated aggregate greenhouse gas emissions reductions to Project Gigaton.

For additional information about Project Gigaton, refer to the Frequently Asked Questions or Project Gigaton Accounting Methodology.



Join Us