Nearly half of the world’s forests have already been lost, and continuing deforestation accounts for more than 10 percent of annual global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions caused by humans. Recent studies show that expansion of certain agricultural commodities – such as cattle, soy, palm oil, wood fiber plantations, and cocoa – drive most of tropical deforestation around the world.

Walmart has a Deforestation Policy with goals to source critical commodities produced with zero net deforestation, including Brazilian beef and soy, as well as private-brand palm oil and pulp and paper. Walmart invites suppliers to join us in working to support our forests through innovative sourcing strategies and the use of technology to increase transparency and supply chain accountability. We also support, and encourage suppliers to support, regional collaborations to conserve forests and certifications to reduce forest loss and deliver sustainable commodities.

To join the Forests pillar of Project Gigaton, your company can commit to one or more of the following opportunities:

For example, you could submit a goal to:

Palm Oil: Source Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil Mass Balance, Segregated, Identity Preserved, NEXT or equivalent standards in 100 percent of your company’s palm oil supply by 2020. Here is some practical guidance for sourcing sustainable palm oil. Measure and report palm use and sourcing information annually.

Soy: Support the indefinite extension of the Soy Moratorium in Brazil’s Amazon region. Use geospatial transparency tools with your suppliers and operations to help ensure that no soy production contributes to deforestation in Brazil. Support regional efforts and source certifications that promote sustainable production and reforestation efforts. Measure and report soy use and sourcing information annually.

Beef: Use geospatial transparency tools with 100% of fresh beef supply sourced from Brazil to help ensure that no beef production contributes to deforestation in any Brazilian natural forest biome by 2020. Support regional efforts that promote sustainable production, pasture management improvements, and reforestation efforts. Measure and report beef use and sourcing information annually.

Timber, Paper and Pulp: Source all timber, paper or other pulp-based products using either 100% recycled content and/or certified virgin fiber by 2020. Measure and report timber, paper, and pulp use and sourcing information for all supply annually.

Scaling regional forest conservation through place-based approaches:Complement supply chain efforts to address deforestation by engaging with stakeholders in sourcing regions with high risk of deforestation. Ways to engage in initiatives will vary by location or jurisdiction, but could include:

Getting involved in a jurisdiction through a local initiative.

Committing to source from jurisdictions that are pursuing, or have achieved, deforestation-free status.

Providing funds and/or technical support to extension centers, projects, and the establishment of local initiatives.

Restoration Commitments: By 2020, provide funding and/or technical assistance to support restoration of 10,000 hectares in target landscapes. Explore opportunities to inset restoration activities in the supply chain and financially support large-scale restoration initiatives.

The above goals are illustrative examples only and by no means the only goal style that could be submitted as part of Project Gigaton – you’ll need to determine the scope, timeline and type of goal that makes sense for your company and products. Formal, specific goals lead to substantially better returns and are an important part of being eligible to be recognized by Walmart; so, when setting a new goal, make sure it’s SMART. SMART goals are:

Specific – what’s your impact area?

Measurable – can you measure progress?

Achievable – is this a reasonable goal?

Relevant – does this fit into your strategy?

Time limited – by when?

After joining Project Gigaton, you’ll be asked to report on your progress annually so the impact can be recognized and attributed toward the Project Gigaton target.

For additional information about Project Gigaton, refer to the Frequently Asked Questions or Project Gigaton Accounting Methodology.



