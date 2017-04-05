Join Project Gigaton

To participate in Project Gigaton, the first step is to create a Sustainability Portal account by clicking below. Once you've logged into your account, you can sign up for Project Gigaton by entering your goals (remember, SMART goals are best) and continue to manage your Project Gigaton participation through your Sustainability Portal account.

Your Walmart Sustainability Portal account isn't just for Project Gigaton, it's your one-stop-shop to manage participation and reporting for Walmart's major sustainability initiatives, including Project Gigaton, THESIS (formerly The Sustainability Index), Packaging, and Forests. Watch this video if you need help creating a Sustainability Portal account. To create a Sustainability Portal account, you’ll first need a Retail Link account which you can create or reset a password for here. If you're not sure what Retail Link is, or need to find out your vendor number, ask your company's sales team. If you previously had a Project Gigaton account, this has already been transitioned into a Sustainability Portal account for you – so go ahead and sign in!

We support the latest and previous major releases of the following desktop browsers: Microsoft Edge version 13 or newer, Firefox version 45 or newer, Chrome version 53 or newer, and Safari version 10.1 or newer.

Walmart associates may sign-in at wmlink/projectgigaton for more information.