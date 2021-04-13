Walmart’s Efforts to More Sustainably Source Fresh Produce by 2025

In 2016, Walmart announced a goal to more sustainably source at least 20 key commodities by 2025, including produce.

Walmart's sustainability efforts prioritize people and the planet by aiming to source responsibly, eliminate waste and emissions, sell sustainable products and protect and restore nature.



Nature: Pollinator Health

In 2020, Walmart committed to becoming a regenerative company. As part of this commitment, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation aim to help protect, manage, or restore at least 50 million acres of land and one million square miles of ocean by 2030.

As part of our commitment to protect and restore natural resources involved in production of the products we sell, Walmart U.S. is taking these initial steps to promote pollinator health. Read our Walmart U.S. Pollinator Position.

People: Responsible Labor Practices

Promoting the dignity of workers in our supply chain begins by setting clear expectations for our suppliers. These are set out in our Standards for Suppliers, are consistent with our respect for human rights, and is foundation to our sustainability efforts. These apply to anyone that supplies products to Walmart for resale as well as the facilities and any agents they use. These standards include expectations around forced labor, worker safety and respect in the workplace.

To help align the broader industry around a common approach to responsible labor practices, Walmart worked with United Fresh and Produce Marketing Association’s Joint Committee on Responsible Labor Practices to help develop the Ethical Charter on Responsible Labor Practices. Launched in July 2018, the Ethical Charter establishes guiding principles for the industry covering respect for laws at work, respect for professional conduct, and respect for human rights. Walmart was one of the first retailers to publicly endorse the Ethical Charter when it launched.

New Commitment: Source 100% from fresh produce and floral suppliers that endorse the Ethical Charter by 2022.

Visit ethicalcharter.com for how to endorse the Ethical Charter.

Waste: Plastic and Packaging

We must embrace the concept of “circular economy,” which moves away from a “take-and-dispose” approach to one that values reuse and regeneration. We’re collaborating with suppliers, customers and communities to accelerate this philosophy — and one key focus area is through packaging design.



Packaging Goals: 100% of private brand packaging is recyclable, reusable or industrially compostable by 2025. 100% of private brand packaging is labeled How2Recycle® by 2022.

See how we are addressing plastic waste in our value chain through a three-pronged strategy.

Climate

Because most emissions in the retail sector lie in product supply chains rather than in stores and distribution centers, in 2017, we started Project Gigaton — our initiative to engage suppliers in climate action along with NGOs and other stakeholders.

Through Project Gigaton, we aim to avoid one billion metric tons (a gigaton) of greenhouse gases from the global value chain by 2030 — and we need YOU to help us get there.

Learn how to participate in Project Gigaton.

Call-to-Action for Suppliers

Walmart is taking a wholistic approach to bring about system-wide change – but no one company, sector or individual can do this alone. It will take each of us, individually and collectively, taking courageous action NOW to create a regenerative future that is more sustainable, healthier, cleaner, inclusive and equitable.

