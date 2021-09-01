Sustainable Management Practices for Row Crops

Row crop farmers from across the globe are implementing sustainable practices because of the improvements these actions provide to crop yields, natural resources, resiliency, and profitability. Sustainable practices are not just good for business. They are good for the planet. That is why Walmart and Sam’s Club collaborated with lead NGOs and agriculture experts to craft the Walmart and Sam’s Club Sustainable Row Crop Position Statement.

The position statement outlines a variety of best farming practices that the supply chain is encouraged to adopt. Practices span across four general management areas: soil and nutrient management, pest management, water management, and land management.

In addition to the four main management areas, the position also emphasizes the importance of protecting priority areas—especially areas that are at risk of land use conversion or being cleared of native vegetation. To enhance conservation of priority areas, we support agreements to permanently protect, restore, and enhance wetlands, grasslands, and working farms.

The position statement also encourages suppliers, and their supply chain partners, to adopt these management practices using a place-based or jurisdictional approach. A place-based approach integrates social, economic, and environmental outcomes in partnerships between private companies, governments, and local stakeholders. When successful, a place-based approach can protect, manage, or restore multiple resources within an area, by creating holistic strategies for improvement.

View the entire Sustainable Row Crop Position Statement and learn more about why regenerative agriculture is important to us.

Watch the Row Crop Summit here.