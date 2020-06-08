Walmart’s Efforts Toward Sourcing Seafood Sustainably

Walmart’s customers count on us to deliver affordable products in a way that helps preserve the planet, and we’re taking steps toward sourcing seafood more sustainably.

As of July 2020, achieving a key aspect of our original goal years in advance, Walmart is moving to source its U.S. stores Great Value canned tuna as either Marine Stewardship Council (MSC)-certified or, based on supplier reports, from a time-bound Fishery Improvement Project (FIP) actively working toward certification.

The MSC Fisheries Standard has three core principles every fishery must meet: sustainable fish stocks, minimal environmental impact and effective fisheries management.

Why It Matters

While seafood remains an important source of protein and income for people around the world, according to the United Nations, one third of global fisheries have been fished beyond sustainable limits. Advanced action could help change that narrative, though, and lead to a better future. And we know Walmart can’t do it alone so we work with our suppliers and other external stakeholders toward the goal of reducing overfishing, eliminating bycatch and supporting healthier oceans.

Leading the Charge

This milestone could serve as a first step to influence global practices around sustainable seafood, with Great Value canned tuna setting a roadmap for other brands to show how they can be part of creating positive change.

And part of driving change is expecting accountability, which is why Walmart asks suppliers to report their progress using the Seafood Metrics System, managed by the Sustainable Fisheries Partnership (SFP). This system helps measure and track supplier performance on sustainable sourcing.

The Future of Sustainable Fishing

With Walmart’s global reach, we have a role to play in accelerating more sustainable fishing practices. And we are committed to creating a better, more sustainable supply chain for tuna in collaboration with key allies.

While meeting this Great Value canned tuna goal is an important step, we’re aiming to do the same for all of Walmart’s shelf-stable tuna assortment by 2025.

