Certified Sustainable Private Brand Tea

Sustainability is an important pillar for the Walmart business strategy, and we are bold in setting ambitious sustainability goals. We want to make sure that our customers and associates are proud of where they shop and work. We are committed to source 20 key commodities, including coffee and tea, sustainably by the year 2025. In 2019 we announced certified sustainable coffee sourcing for all ground and whole bean private brands products and with tea being the second most consumed beverage in the world,1 only behind water, it has been the next focus for our sustainable commodity sourcing.

When customers enjoy a cup of our Great Value tea, we want to ensure we are meeting their expectations on quality, sustainability, and every day low price. To continue our sustainability journey, Walmart is proud to announce, starting on July 1st, all black and green tea bags and instant iced teas sourced for Walmart U.S. private brands will be certified sustainable through Rainforest Alliance.

By partnering with our tea suppliers, fifteen private brand items, under the Great Value brand (representing 100% of our black and green tea bags and instant iced teas), will be included under the sustainably sourced tea portfolio. This will benefit farmers and communities in several countries including Argentina, India, China, Vietnam, Zimbabwe, Malawi, and Kenya.

What That Means for Us and the Planet

To achieve and maintain the Rainforest Alliance certification level, tea farms must undergo annual audits against a rigorous standard with detailed environmental, economic, and social criteria.2

By choosing certified sustainably sourced tea, consumers can feel confident that they are buying a product that is contributing to a better future for the people and planet by:



Improving livelihood of farmers through a supply chain that adopts best practices for the protection of worker rights, responsible recruitment, and the promotion of worker health and well-being programs. As well promoting the advancement of tea farmers’ wages.

through a supply chain that adopts best practices for the protection of worker rights, responsible recruitment, and the promotion of worker health and well-being programs. As well promoting the advancement of tea farmers’ wages. Improving the environmental footprint by educating farmers on how to protect and manage resources and environment and providing incentives to farmers that implement sustainable farming practices.

Aparajita Bhalla, Senior Director, Markets Transformation from Rainforest Alliance said, “We’re very happy that Walmart has committed to sourcing responsibly by buying 100% of their black and green tea bags and instant iced tea from Rainforest Alliance Certified farms. This is an important step on their sustainability journey and will contribute to a better world for people and nature. We’re looking forward to working further with Walmart on this journey.”

At Walmart we are motivated by our progress on offering certified sustainable private brand tea to our customers. But our journey does not end here, and we’re excited to continue working, and sharing, as we build sustainable farms, livelihoods, and thriving communities.

1 https://www.rainforest-alliance.org/articles/rainforest-alliance-certified-tea

2 https://www.rainforest-alliance.org/articles/rainforest-alliance-certified-tea

Posted: July 13, 2021