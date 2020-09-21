Worker Dignity & Safety

Walmart seeks to address potential risks to the dignity and safety of workers in our supply chain through working with others to strengthen the demand for responsible recruitment practices, promote safe working conditions, and advance gender equity. We support initiatives in key geographies and supply chains where we believe our efforts can have the greatest impact.

Promoting the dignity of workers in our supply chain begins by setting clear expectations for our suppliers. These are set out in our Standards for Suppliers, are consistent with our respect for human rights, and is foundation to our sustainability efforts. These apply to anyone that supplies products to Walmart for resale as well as the facilities and any agents they use.

These standards include expectations around forced labor, worker safety and respect in the workplace. Through our Responsible Sourcing compliance program, we use audits, investigations and other tools to monitor compliance and hold suppliers accountable for upholding our standards.

Beyond compliance, we leverage our scale and capabilities in collaboration with others to address complex social issues in a way that creates lasting impact and system wide change. Walmart is working with suppliers to advance priorities around responsible recruitment in our supply chains.

Addressing Forced Labor Risks