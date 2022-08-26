What was once called climate change is now a climate crisis — and one of the greatest challenges of our time. Scientists tell us the current warming trajectory has the potential to upend food security, natural systems, infrastructure, economic growth and human health. Walmart is deeply committed to addressing this crisis.

Learn more about how we’re engaging with suppliers like you to avoid one billion metric tons of greenhouse gases from the global value chain through Project Gigaton™ and targeting zero emissions across our global operations.