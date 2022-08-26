Walmart recently doubled down on addressing the growing climate crisis by targeting zero emissions across our global operations by 2040. Coupled with our work alongside our supply chain partners in reducing their own emissions, our aim to reach this milestone would be a decade in advance of the ambition to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 articulated by the Paris Agreement on climate change.

Walmart’s Progress on Operational Emissions (Scopes 1 & 2)*

To reach this goal, we’re focusing on the following four decarbonization pillars:

Scale renewable energy

Shift to low-impact refrigerants

Move away from combustible stationary fuels

Electrify our transportation fleet



To learn more, see Walmart’s Pathway to a Zero-Emissions Future whitepaper.

*View relevant ESG endnotes about Walmart’s climate change mitigation strategy.