Practical guidance on setting a food waste reduction goal

Utilize only one label at a time per product.

Utilize only two types of written food date labels on packaging: one expiration date for perishable items (e.g. “Use by”) or one food quality indicator for non-perishable items (e.g., “Best if used by”). The exact wording will be tailored to regional context and what is most understandable for the consumer.

Educate consumers on how to understand date labels.

Look for ways to introduce food processing and packaging innovations that extend food shelf life

Educate customers about measures to prevent food waste at the household level.

As you consider your goal, make sure to check out the, which may help you identify potential goal areas in each pillar and estimate the emissions impact of your work.Due to differences of waste in the food value chain, we have dedicated a separate sub-section to food waste reduction in your own operations (farms and factories). The overall approach will be similar to the general waste goal and relies on the use of the. When developing a food waste diversion plan and goal, consider the following food waste handling maturity model* to identify opportunities for improvement.The(pictured below) prioritizes actions organizations can take to prevent and divert wasted food. Each tier of the Food Recovery Hierarchy focuses on different management strategies for wasted food. The top levels of the hierarchy are the best ways to prevent and divert wasted food because they create the most benefits for the environment, society and the economy.To support CGF food waste resolution, we encourage you to work with your direct supply chain to reduce post-harvest losses at the farm level and food losses along production chains. Prioritize geographic regions that are important for you.To reduce the per capita global food waste at consumer level, we encourage you to:Standardize expiration date labels across your brands following thewhich encourages food producers to take three important steps:In 2018 Walmart collaborated with ReFED, WWF and Ohio State University, with support from the Ohio Agriculture Research and Development Center to develop methodology that calculates greenhouse gas emissions reductions at the customer level that results from implementation of standardized date labeling.Suppliers will be able to account for the greenhouse gas benefits of switching to standardized date labeling for products sold until the industry has transitioned 90% of all food products to adopt “Best if Used By” and “Use By” label, at which point this methodology will be removed as a reporting option.Additionally to reduce food waste at customer level: