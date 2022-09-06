Sustainable Products

Read More

Transparency: Walmart asks Private, Proprietary, Licensed, and National brand suppliers to disclose all textile mills supplying fabric for products sold in Walmart U.S. stores through the Mill ID program and the SAC’s Higg Index FEM platform.

Reporting and Verification: Walmart asks Private, Proprietary, Licensed and National brand suppliers to ensure all textile mills supplying fabrics for products sold in Walmart U.S. stores complete a Higg FEM self-assessment annually, with 3 rd party verification every other year, and share their scores with Walmart through the SAC’s Higg Index FEM platform. Suppliers can learn more about the SAC’s Verification Program for the Higg FEM here

Continuous Improvement: Walmart asks Private, Proprietary, Licensed, and National brand suppliers to work with their textile mills supplying fabrics for products sold in Walmart U.S. stores to create a plan for continuous improvement of their Higg Index FEM scores and share them with Walmart.

Walmart is working with Walmart U.S., Sam’s Club U.S., and Walmart Canada Private Brand apparel and home textile suppliers to source key fibers like cotton, polyester, and manmade cellulosic fibers more sustainably, and asks suppliers to report progress annually through the Textiles Section of Walmart’s Sustainability Survey.By 2025, Walmart will endeavor to source 100% more sustainable cotton for Walmart U.S., Sam’s Club U.S., and Walmart Canada Private Brand apparel and home textile products.According to thecotton is one of the most important textile fibers in the world, averaging about 25 percent of total world fiber use. Key challenges to achieving a more sustainable cotton supply include climate change, resource depletion, and traceability. Walmart has been working with stakeholders across the industry, including Field-to-Market, our suppliers, and Cotton LEADS, to learn more about the issues facing cotton and potential approaches to create system change all the way back to the cotton field.In Walmart’s view, “more sustainable cotton” means working to continuously improve environmental and social performance on the fields where cotton is grown, including but not limited to, factors such as:To achieve our goal, Walmart will work with Walmart U.S., Sam’s Club U.S., and Walmart Canada Private Brand suppliers to use a variety of cotton sources that align with our view of more sustainable cotton, such as Cotton USA, cotton produced under the Better Cotton Standard, and cotton certified under a recognized certification program like Organic or Fair Trade USA. Additionally, in support of our aspiration to help create a more circular economy, Walmart will also endeavor to work with suppliers to include recycled cotton as a source of more sustainable cotton to achieve our goal. We believe Walmart’s goal will help increase both the demand and supply for sustainably sourced cotton.Walmart is a proud member of The Better Cotton Initiative (BCI). Better Cotton is sourced via a system of Mass Balance and is not physically traceable to end products (seefor details).Walmart also aims to work with suppliers and industry partners to increase visibility into where cotton sourced for our Private Brand apparel and home textile products is grown, as well as build a better understanding of conditions in key cotton sourcing regions globally and the sustainability risks arising in the face of climate change. This research and collaboration will help guide Walmart’s approach to support cotton sustainability improvements in the future.Suppliers should consult the Walmart U.S. Private Brand Preferred Fiber Claim Guidelines for additional details and guidance (accessible via Retail Link > Apps > PQ: Product Quality and Compliance Library > Sustainability > PB Preferred Fiber Claims Guidelines).Walmart aspires to source 100% recycled polyester fiber for our Private Brand apparel and home textile products. We have set a target to source 50% recycled polyester for Walmart U.S., Sam’s Club U.S., and Walmart Canada Private Brand apparel and home textile products by 2025.According to, polyester is the most commonly used fiber in the world and accounts for roughly half of the overall fiber market. Polyester fiber is used within many of Walmart’s apparel and soft home textile products. While polyester is a manmade fiber conventionally made from oil, it’s becoming more feasible to create recycled polyester fiber from pre- or post-consumer plastic waste such as PET bottles.As a global retailer, Walmart aspires to help create a more circular economy, moving away from a take-make-dispose approach to one where resources are preserved in production, and the materials are ultimately recycled back into the economic stream. In support of this aspiration, Walmart is working with suppliers and other industry partners to increase the use of recycled polyester fiber in our Walmart U.S., Sam’s Club U.S., and Walmart Canada Private Brand apparel and home textile products, while also maintaining the quality our customers expect, preserving resources, and reducing environmental impact within our supply chain.To help achieve our goal, Walmart will work with Walmart U.S., Sam’s Club U.S., and Walmart Canada Private Brand suppliers to source verifiable sources of recycled polyester (rPET). Suppliers should consult the Walmart U.S. Private Brand Preferred Fiber Claim Guidelines for additional details and guidance (accessible via Retail Link > Apps > PQ: Product Quality and Compliance Library > Sustainability > PB Preferred Fiber Claims Guidelines).By 2025, Walmart will require suppliers to ensure that none of the manmade cellulosic fibers – including rayon/viscose, modal, lyocell, acetate and trademarked versions – sourced for Walmart U.S., Sam’s Club U.S., and Walmart Canada Private Brand apparel and home textile products are derived from ancient and endangered forests, or from endangered species’ habitats or other controversial sources, as defined by the nonprofit organizationAccording to, manmade cellulosic fibers (MMCF) are a type of fiber made primarily from the dissolved pulp of trees, such as viscose/rayon, lyocell, and modal. About 200 million trees go into the production of fabrics from MMCF each year, with production levels growing to feed global apparel and textile sectors. Sustainable sourcing of these materials is important to foster forest health and to secure availability of forest resources into the future. Sustainable forest management protects biodiversity, High Conservation Value (HCV) and High Carbon Stock (HCS) areas, enhances ecosystem functions and water quality and quantity, helps prevent conversion of natural forests to plantations or other land uses, helps promote indigenous peoples’ and worker rights, and mitigates greenhouse gas emissions. Walmart recognizes the important role of healthy forests for society, as well as for our business. To continue to meet the expectations of our customers and to help preserve forests as a resource, we are working with our Private Brand apparel and home textile suppliers to better understand the origin of manmade cellulosic fibers (MMCF) in our products and to promote demand for MMCF coming from sustainably managed forests/feedstocks.To achieve our goal, all Walmart U.S., Sam’s Club U.S., and Walmart Canada Private Brand apparel and home textile suppliers of products that contain manmade cellulosic fibers must:In addition to the above requirements, all Walmart U.S., Sam’s Club U.S., and Walmart Canada Private Brand apparel and home textile suppliers of products that contain manmade cellulosic fibers are strongly encouraged to:Should Walmart confirm that any manmade cellulosic fibers being sourced by suppliers for Walmart U.S., Sam’s Club U.S., and Walmart Canada Private Brand apparel or home textile products originate from ancient and endangered forests, endangered species habitat or illegal logging, we will engage our suppliers to change practices and/or re-evaluate our relationship with them. Suppliers should consult the Walmart U.S. Private Brand Preferred Fiber Claim Guidelines listed in the Resources section at the bottom of this page for additional details and guidance.Walmart is committed to sourcing 100% more sustainable cotton (see Cotton section above), 50% recycled polyester (see Polyester section above), and 100% manmade cellulosic fibers that are free of materials derived from ancient or endangered forests (see Manmade Cellulosic Fibers section above) for Walmart U.S., Sam’s Club U.S., and Walmart Canada Private Brand apparel and home textile products by 2025. All Walmart U.S., Sam’s Club U.S., and Walmart Canada Private and Proprietary Brand suppliers of apparel and home textile products are asked to participate in the. Participation from National and License Brand apparel and home textile suppliers is also encouraged. Results from supplier responses will be key data used for tracking progress against our fiber sourcing goals.Walmart aspires to sell products that are not only affordable but that are produced in a responsible and sustainable way. Chemistry is essential to the production of manufactured products, including the apparel, footwear, and soft home textiles that our customers purchase every day. As a next step in our sustainability journey, Walmart is working with suppliers to help support the reduction of priority chemical discharge in the textile manufacturing process.Walmart will endeavor to work with suppliers to Walmart U.S. stores to reduce the discharge of priority chemicals from the manufacturing process for apparel, footwear, and soft home textiles by 2025.Guided by industry leading chemical frameworks, Walmart will work with Private, Proprietary, License, and National brand suppliers to Walmart U.S. stores to identify priority chemicals discharged in the textile manufacturing process and establish best practices to limit and reduce their use.Please note that all existing regulatory testing requirements are to remain in place. Suppliers should consult the Product Safety & Compliance Manual (accessible via Retail Link > Apps > Product Safety & Compliance Library) to understand how to comply with the U.S. Product Safety & Compliance Program.Walmart also encourages suppliers to lead on sustainable chemistry in apparel, footwear, and soft home textile products and leverage third party certifications that assess and recognize leadership in line with the principles of sustainable chemistry. Third party certifications can help lend credibility and verification for how products are made and can provide a signal of sustainability leadership to customers, such as Standard 100 by OEKO-TEX® and Made in Green by OEKO-TEX®. Suppliers should consult the Walmart OEKO-TEX® Claims Guidelines for guidance on OEKO-TEX® certifications and labeling (accessible via Retail Link > Apps > PQ: Product Quality and Compliance Library > Sustainability > OEKO-TEX Guidelines 052620 v2).By 2022, Walmart U.S. stores will endeavor to source apparel and home textile products only from suppliers working with textile mills that use the Sustainable Apparel Coalition’s Higg Index Facility Environmental Module (FEM) to measure and help improve environmental performance.Textile mills are a key environmental hot spot within the textiles value chain. In 2016, Walmart launched its Mill Sustainability Program to support suppliers and their mills in improving environmental-impact areas at textile mills. As part of this program, suppliers and mills baseline their performance using the Sustainable Apparel Coalition’s widely acceptedand participate in expert-led workshops on practical steps to reduce costs and environmental impact through resource efficiency and process improvement. By collecting facility-level data, the Higg Index FEM provides benchmarking across seven areas of environmental assessment (including energy use and greenhouse gas emissions, water use, chemical management, waste management, and more) and lays the groundwork to set actionable goals and measure improvement in the future. Since the Mill Sustainability Program’s launch, participation has continued to expand and Walmart is committed to keeping up the momentum.To help achieve our goal, Walmart U.S. stores ask all Private, Proprietary, License, and National brand suppliers of apparel, footwear, and home textile products to provide transparency to their textile mill operations. They’re asked to report and verify performance by completing a Higg FEM self-assessment annually with third-party verification every other year, and establish plans for continuous improvement of environmental performance.At Walmart, we are committed to working with suppliers and stakeholders to help make the global supply chain more responsible. Through our, we set expectations of suppliers and the facilities they use, assess supply chain risk, monitor supply chain conditions through audits and investigations, provide training and tools for our associates and suppliers, and collaborate with others to make progress on key industry-wide issues.To combat forced and underage labor, to address unsafe working conditions, and to promote worker dignity through responsible sourcing. Please visitto learn more.