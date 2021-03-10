Walmart’s Aspiration is Zero Plastic Waste

In order to realize that aspiration, we must embrace the concept of “circular economy,” which moves away from a “take-and-dispose” approach to one that values reuse and regeneration. We’re collaborating with suppliers, customers and communities to accelerate this philosophy — and one key focus area is through packaging design.

Our Approach

We are globally using a three-pronged strategy to address plastics in our value chain.

Use Less Plastic

Find viable alternatives to plastic and work with suppliers to reduce or eliminate plastic packaging where possible.

Develop viable solutions to single-use products

Reduce or eliminate use of PVC in packaging

Promote alternatives to plastic shopping bags

Recycle More

Where packaging is necessary, work with suppliers to encourage use of packaging that is 100% recyclable and to increase recycled content.

Incorporate a specified percentage of post-consumer recycled content

Move toward recyclable, reusable, or compostable packaging

Educate and inspire consumers to recycle

Walmart Recycling Playbook: Resource for companies setting recyclable packaging goals

Support System-wide Improvements

Engage with innovators to help support development of environmentally preferable options to plastics; promote reuse and expand recycling capabilities.

Assist local government in prioritizing plastics recycling infrastructure

Engage with credible organization(s) working to drive change

Share best practices/successes with manufacturing community

See the Sustainable Packaging Goals we’ve set globally, in North America and the U.S.

Reporting

Walmart has committed to annually reporting progress on its plastic packaging goals through the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s New Plastics Economy Global Declaration.

All Walmart Private Brand suppliers, globally, are asked to participate in our annual Private Brand (PB) Primary Packaging Survey. We began asking our suppliers to participate in this survey in 2019, and the results now serve as our official baseline data. The following resources are designed to guide you through the process:

How are we measuring up? View the progress we’ve made so far.