Why Nature Matters

As the global population increases, forests, agricultural landscapes, and oceans that sustain our food and other resource systems are under greater stress to meet the growing demand. This drives degradation and fragmentation of our ecosystems and critical landscapes, loss of biodiversity, and the acceleration of climate change.

With more than half of the world’s total GDP reliant on nature and its services, the risk to business is high2.

Forests provide vital benefits to people and the planet: a home for millions of people, critical habitat for a vast number of species, an important natural purifier of air and water, vital storage for carbon, and climate regulation.

Without action, the degradation of natural resources could make products too expensive to produce or altogether unavailable.

That is why Walmart and the Walmart Foundation established a goal to help protect, restore, or more sustainably manage 50 million acres of land and 1 million square miles of ocean by 2030. To help achieve this goal, Walmart is engaging suppliers through Project Gigaton™ to:

degraded natural areas, and to Sustainably manage the lands and oceans that are used for production of goods and services.

Learn more about how we’re taking action and supporting our suppliers to do the same.

