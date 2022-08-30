We aim to break the link between consumption and waste, moving toward a more circular economy where materials stay in use instead of being thrown out at the end of their purpose.

In 2005, we set an aspirational goal to achieve zero waste in our own operations. We aim to achieve that goal by 2025 in four countries: Canada, Japan, the U.K. and the U.S. Learn how we’re working with our suppliers to use less packaging, design for recyclability and more as part of our Sustainable Packaging initiative.