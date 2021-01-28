Sustainable Chemistry Implementation Guide Section 4: Advancing Our Assortment

Walmart encourages all national and private brand suppliers of formulated consumables to credibly certify products. Walmart believes the following align with its Commitment to Sustainable Chemistry: US EPA’s Safer Choice, EWG Verified, and Cradle to Cradle at the Silver or above level.
Description and Resources
Third party certifications can help lend credibility and verification for how products are made and can provide a signal of leadership to customers. Walmart is encouraging the use of the following certifications that Walmart believes align with its Commitment to Sustainable Chemistry:
- U.S. EPA’s Safer Choice Product Labeling Program
- Cradle to Cradle Certification (Silver level or above)
- EWG Verified
Measurement
Walmart stores and Sam’s Clubs in the U.S. will annually measure:
- Number of UPCs with credible certifications.
- Number of Suppliers using credible certifications.