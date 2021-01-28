Sustainable Chemistry Implementation Guide Section 1: Scope & Definitions

Transparency Score

Number of publicly disclosed ingredients that resolve to a specific chemical identity ÷ Total number of ingredients in the full WERCSmart formulation

If a formulation contains a generic ingredient name that is publicly disclosed, that will count as one ingredient in the denominator, but it will not contribute to the numerator, since it cannot be resolved to a specific chemical.

If a formulation contains a third-party component, it will count as one ingredient in the denominator. If the supplier of that component has provided Tier 2 consent, the component can be screened against a Restricted Substances List and it may include constituents the supplier has indicated are publicly disclosed. In this case, the component’s own Transparency Score will be included in the numerator of a product’s overall Transparency Score. The component may contribute an amount to the numerator that ranges from 0 to 1, depending on whether no constituents in the component are marked as publicly disclosed (TS=0), some constituents are marked as publicly disclosed (e.g., TS=0.5 if half the component constituents are publicly disclosed), or all constituents present are marked as publicly disclosed (TS=1).

Defined within WERCSmart as: